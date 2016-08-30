FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-GE names Richard Laxer CEO of GE Capital
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 30, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-GE names Richard Laxer CEO of GE Capital

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

Aug 30 (Reuters) - General Electric Co on Tuesday named Richard Laxer chief executive of GE Capital, which the conglomerate began shrinking in 2015 as part of efforts to return to its industrial roots.

Laxer, 55, will take over on Sept. 1 from company veteran Keith Sherin, who will retire at the end of the year after 35 years of service.

Since April 2015, Sherin has led the transformation of GE Capital into a smaller, more focused business, GE Chief Executive Jeff Immelt said.

GE, which had set a target of selling $200 billion in assets of its finance arm, said earlier this month it had signed deals worth about $192 billion.

Sherin, who served as GE's finance chief for 15 years, is also vice chairman of the company and chairman of GE Capital.

Laxer is currently chief executive of GE Capital International.

GE also said GE Capital will now consist of three divisions: GE Capital Aviation Services, GE Energy Financial Services and GE Industrial Finance. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.