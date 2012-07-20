FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GE profit from continuing operations up 2.5 percent
July 20, 2012

GE profit from continuing operations up 2.5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - General Electric Co reported a 2.5 percent rise in quarterly profit from continuing operations, as solid demand in the United States for equipment used in energy production offset the effects of a weakening European economy.

The largest U.S. conglomerate said second-quarter net earnings attributable to common shareholders -- which do account for discontinued operations -- had fallen 15.8 percent to $3.11 billion, or 29 cents per share, from $3.69 billion, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Profit from continuing operations was $3.66 billion, up from $3.57 billion.

