FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GE to create Russian venture to build power plants
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 18, 2013 / 1:36 PM / in 4 years

GE to create Russian venture to build power plants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 18 (Reuters) - U.S. conglomerate General Electric Co will create a joint venture with Russia’s state-funded private equity vehicle to build mini power plants across Russia, the parties said on Tuesday.

GE has been active in Russia for more than 20 years, supplying medical equipment to hospitals, signalling systems to the rail network and credit through its GE Money Bank.

The mini power plants are low-power co-generation systems producing up to 25 megawatts that are build independently of the federal power grid and therefore without the need for transmission lines.

Industrial growth is driving greater demand for individual power generation systems in Russia. The project will focus on providing electricity to manufacturing plants and infrastructure projects in the Russian regions.

GE and the Russian Direct Investment Fund said they would sign a memorandum of understanding to create the venture on Friday at an economic forum in St Petersburg.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.