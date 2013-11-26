FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GE signs nearly $700 mln turbine supply deal with Saudi Arabia
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 26, 2013 / 2:45 PM / 4 years ago

GE signs nearly $700 mln turbine supply deal with Saudi Arabia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - General Electric Co said on Tuesday it signed a nearly $700 million deal with Saudi Electricity Co to supply natural gas turbine generators.

The order comes as demand for GE’s generators has begun to slowly recover after being weak for more than two years due to slowing global electricity demand.

GE said it currently has more than 500 generators installed in Saudi Arabia, supplying roughly half of the kingdom’s power.

GE expects to begin shipping the new turbines, which will be built in South Carolina and New York, to Saudi Arabia in the beginning of 2015.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.