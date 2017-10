WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The development of vast shale gas reserves in the United States is a “game-changer” that alters the balance of energy power for the nation, Jeff Immelt, chief executive of General Electric Co, said on Thursday.

Speaking at an event in Washington, Immelt also highlighted the economic benefits of free trade.

The United States should pursue more bilateral and multilateral agreements, such as the pending Trans-Pacific Partnership, he said.