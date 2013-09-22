FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
General Electric shares poised to outperform -Barron's
September 22, 2013

General Electric shares poised to outperform -Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - General Electric Co shares are poised to outperform the broad stock market, after lagging behind for more than a decade, as its business outgrows the economies where it operates, financial newspaper Barron’s reported in its Sept. 23 edition.

Shares could rise more than 30 percent to $32 over two years from its recent levels, the weekly reported. GE has a backlog of business contracts of $223 billion, it said.

Splitting off the company’s finance business will make it look more like an industrial business, which would make it easier for investors to back, it said.

GE shares closed on Friday at $24.01 on the New York Stock Exchange.

