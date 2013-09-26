FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GE says investing $515 mln in Turkish energy, engine projects
#Market News
September 26, 2013

GE says investing $515 mln in Turkish energy, engine projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 26 (Reuters) - General Electric is investing $515 million in Turkish energy, locomotive production and other projects, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The ongoing investment is part of a $900 million investment plan for Turkish projects GE announced last year.

In a statement ahead of a signing ceremony with Turkish officials in Istanbul and CEO Jeff Immelt, the Fairfield, Connecticut-based company said the investments include providing turbines and generators for a 840 megawatt power station in central Turkey that GE owns with its Turkish partner Gama Enerji.

