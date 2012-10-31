FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GE, United Tech get funds for new engine technologies -Pentagon
October 31, 2012

GE, United Tech get funds for new engine technologies -Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - General Electric Co and United Technologies Corp on Wednesday won sizable contracts to continue work on a new engine technology development program, the Pentagon said.

GE Aviation was awarded a contract valued at $349 million for the Adaptive Engine Technology Development program, which would run through Sept. 30, 2016, the U.S. Defense Department said in its daily digest of major weapons contracts.

United Technologies won a deal under the same program valued at $335 million, and its contract runs through Oct. 12, 2016.

