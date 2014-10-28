FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GEA's third-quarter core earnings rise 12 percent
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 28, 2014 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

GEA's third-quarter core earnings rise 12 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - German foodstuff industry machinery maker GEA said core earnings rose 12 percent in the third quarter, in line with expectations, thanks to its farm and refrigeration technologies.

GEA, which is going through a major restructuring, cutting out layers of management and administration to save money, reiterated its full-year outlook for moderate revenue and earnings growth on Tuesday.

Quarterly order intake was flat at 1.17 billion euros ($1.49 billion) and sales rose 5 percent to 1.15 billion euros, in line with preliminary results GEA had reported.

“All segments recorded their highest ever third-quarter revenue figures,” GEA said. (1 US dollar = 0.7873 euro) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.