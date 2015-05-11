UPDATE 1-GEA lifts 2015 profit forecast after cost cuts increased

* Now sees 2015 adj EBITDA of 590-640 mln euros

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - German food-processing equipment maker GEA lifted its 2015 core profit forecast and promised to keep dividends stable this year, following an increase in its cost-cutting targets.

GEA Chief Executive Juerg Oleas is revamping the group to focus on customers in the food and beverage industries, where demand is relatively steady even when the economy weakens.

The group last month increased the number of jobs it plans to cut as part of a restructuring programme to 1,450, or almost 8 percent of staff, to increase its cost savings to 125 million euros ($140 million) a year from 2017.

Thanks to savings from the programme, it now expects adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to come to between 590 million and 640 million euros this year, it said on Monday.

The new forecast, which compares with previous guidance for 580-620 million euros, brings GEA closer to analysts’ consensus estimate for 2015 core profit of 642 million euros in a Reuters poll.

In the first quarter through March, core profit jumped 15 percent to 98.2 million euros, beating analysts’ average estimate of 91 million.

GEA also said it would pay shareholders a dividend for 2015 of no less than 0.70 euros per share, which would be at least on a par with its payout for 2014.

Shares in GEA were indicated to rise 1.2 percent at the market open, according to pre-market data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz, putting them among the top gainers on Germany’s mid-cap index.