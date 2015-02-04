UPDATE 1-Germany's GEA reports 11 pct rise in 2014 core profit

* 2014 adjusted EBITDA 591 mln eur vs Reuters poll avg 578 mln

* To propose dividend rise of 17 pct to 0.70 eur/shr

* Sees moderate growth in sales, adjusted EBITDA in 2015 (Adds details)

FRANKFURT, Feb 4 (Reuters) - German food processing equipment maker GEA reported a higher-than-expected 11 percent increase in 2014 adjusted core profit to 591 million euros ($678 million), helped by revenue growth and cost cuts.

GEA, which derives more than a third of its sales from the dairy industry, said on Wednesday it expected moderate sales growth and operating EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of 580 to 620 million euros this year.

The forecast assumed no decline in global economic growth, constant currencies and excluded any effects from acquisitions and other one-offs, it said.

The company said it would propose increasing its dividend by 17 percent to 0.70 euros per share, below the 0.74 euros average forecast in a Reuters poll.

GEA said 2014 organic or underlying sales rose by 5.6 percent to 4.52 billion euros, slightly more than the 5 percent increase it had signalled last month. Order intake was 4.52 billion euros, almost flat on a comparable basis.

It said it would present a more detailed outlook on business progress in May.