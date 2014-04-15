FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GEA to sell heat exchangers unit to Triton - sources
April 15, 2014 / 10:01 AM / 3 years ago

GEA to sell heat exchangers unit to Triton - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 15 (Reuters) - German industrial machinery and process engineering group GEA Group will sell its heat exchangers division to investor Triton for more than 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion), two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Private equity investor Triton has therefore beat out a rival consortium made up of buyout group EQT and industrial services group Bilfinger.

GEA said the sale was progressing according to its internal planning, which had aimed for a deal by the summer, declining to provide further details. Triton and EQT declined to comment.

The heat exchangers division, GEA’s second-largest business by revenue but last year defined as non-core, makes equipment for a wide range of applications from air conditioning to cooling towers.

Bloomberg had earlier reported that a sale to Triton was near.

$1 = 0.7238 Euros Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Anneli Palmen; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
