UPDATE 2-GEA shares jump on earnings beat, order quality

FRANKFURT, Feb 4 (Reuters) - German food processing equipment maker GEA reported better than expected fourth-quarter earnings and a solid base of small orders, sending its shares to a six-month high.

GEA, whose equipment is used to process every fourth litre of milk in the world and every third chicken nugget, said orders of below 5 million euros ($5.6 million) accounted for 80 percent of its record fourth-quarter intake. That alleviated fears that performance had been driven by a handful of very large orders.

GEA also said it was ploughing ahead with restructuring faster than expected, implementing 23 million euros’ worth of savings in 2015 versus its guidance of 10-20 million and lifting its core operating profit by 5 percent in the quarter.

Shares in the Duesseldorf-based company jumped as much as 9.6 percent, hitting a six-month high, and by 1023 GMT were trading 6.5 percent higher at 40.14 euros, topping the German mid-cap index.

“We not only managed to extensively restructure the group as a whole in the course of 2015, but also acquitted ourselves well in an increasingly demanding market environment,” said GEA, which is highly exposed to a dairy industry suffering from low milk prices.

GEA has been diversifying its business with a string of acquisitions, including that of Italian biscuit-processing equipment maker Imaforni this week.

It said it expected moderate revenue growth and an operating EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of between 645 and 715 million euros this year, up from 621 million in 2015.

Barclays analysts, who rate the stock “overweight”, called the outlook “solid”. Analysts were expecting 2016 operating EBITDA in a wide range of 620-779 million euros, with estimates averaging 661 million, according to a Reuters poll.

GEA said fourth-quarter operating EBITDA was 240 million euros, ahead of the average forecast of 227 million euros in the Reuters poll, on sales that rose 3 percent to 1.34 billion.

That took its 2015 operating EBITDA margin to a record 13.5 percent of sales, according to preliminary results.

U.S. competitor JBT, which trades at 23.6 times 12 month forward earnings versus GEA’s 27.1, expects its 2015 operating margin to rise 50-75 basis points from the 10.4 percent it made in 2014.

JBT also has a less profitable air transportation business that accounts for about a quarter of its revenues. ($1 = 0.8990 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark Potter and Keith Weir)