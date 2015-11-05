FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Electrolux not in US settlement talks over GE appliance bid -lawyer
November 5, 2015 / 3:56 PM / 2 years ago

Electrolux not in US settlement talks over GE appliance bid -lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Electrolux AB is not in settlement talks with the U.S. Justice Department on its bid for General Electric’s appliance business, a lawyer for Electrolux said on Thursday.

“There are no settlement talks under way. There is no additional settlement being considered,” said Joe Sims, an attorney for the Swedish company that makes Frigidaire, Kenmore and Tappan appliances.

The Justice Department has said the proposed deal violates U.S. antitrust law, which is designed to stop mergers that would raise prices for consumers. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey)

