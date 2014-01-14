FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Geberit sales helped by stronger markets in Europe, Middle East
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 14, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 4 years ago

Geberit sales helped by stronger markets in Europe, Middle East

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Swiss sanitary equipment maker Geberit said sales grew 4.8 percent in the fourth quarter, meeting forecasts, with growth in Europe, the Middle East and Africa helping to offset a drop in sales in America and the Far East.

Sales rose to 525.3 million Swiss francs ($582 million) between October and December, in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll.

A subdued public sector market in America, a key area for Geberit in the region, and weakness in China hurt sales, Geberit said in a statement on Tuesday.

The group, which makes toilet flushing systems, is due to release full results for 2013 on March 11. It said it was expecting an improvement in its operating cashflow margin to between 25 and 26 percent thanks to lower material costs.

$1 = 0.9026 Swiss francs Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.