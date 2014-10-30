Geberit third-quarter net income rises more than expected

ZURICH, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Geberit said on Thursday that third-quarter net profit rose nearly 11 percent, and added it was confident it could achieve “convincing” results for 2014.

The Swiss sanitary equipment maker reported net income of 141 million Swiss francs (US$147.29 million) for the third quarter compared to the same period last year, above the average forecast of 136 million in a Reuters poll.

The firm’s sales rose 3 percent to 612.7 million francs in the third quarter. (1 US dollar = 0.9573 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Kim Coghill)