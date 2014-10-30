FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Geberit third-quarter net income rises more than expected
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
October 30, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 3 years ago

Geberit third-quarter net income rises more than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Geberit said on Thursday that third-quarter net profit rose nearly 11 percent, and added it was confident it could achieve “convincing” results for 2014.

The Swiss sanitary equipment maker reported net income of 141 million Swiss francs (US$147.29 million) for the third quarter compared to the same period last year, above the average forecast of 136 million in a Reuters poll.

The firm’s sales rose 3 percent to 612.7 million francs in the third quarter. (1 US dollar = 0.9573 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.