Geberit Q1 profit falls 15 pct after Sanitec deal, franc hit
April 28, 2015 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

Geberit Q1 profit falls 15 pct after Sanitec deal, franc hit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 28 (Reuters) - Swiss sanitary equipment maker Geberit reported a 15 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday after costs relating to its acquisition last year of Nordics ceramic maker Sanitec Corp and a surge in the Swiss franc.

Geberit, which makes toilet flushing systems, said net income fell to 120.6 million Swiss francs ($126.31 million) in the first three months of the year, missing the average forecast for 139 million francs in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

The Swiss firm said it would be difficult to exceed last year’s results due to the slowdown in construction and to the sharply stronger franc after Switzerland’s central bank removed a cap on the currency against the euro.

$1 = 0.9548 Swiss francs Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Maria Sheahan

