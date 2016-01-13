FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Geberit says operating margins fall in full year 2015
#Switzerland Market Report
January 13, 2016 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Geberit says operating margins fall in full year 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Geberit AG, the Swiss maker of sanitary equipment, expects operating margins to be below those of a year ago, it said in a statement on Wednesday, as the company’s profitability was hurt by an acquisition and negative currency effects.

The company reported full-year sales increased by 24.2 percent to nearly 2.6 billion Swiss francs, helped as the company consolidated revenue after buying Sanitec.

Geberit said full-year net sales adjusted for acquisition and currency effects grew by 2.7 percent. (Reporting by John Miller; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
