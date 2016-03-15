FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Geberit says to offer 2015 dividend of 8.40 Sfr per share
#Switzerland Market Report
March 15, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Geberit says to offer 2015 dividend of 8.40 Sfr per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 15 (Reuters) - Swiss sanitary equipment maker Geberit AG on Tuesday posted a smaller-than-expected year-on-year drop in full-year net profit while cautioning the continued integration of Sanitec would impact 2016 earnings.

The company said in a statement that 2015 adjusted net income fell 15.3 percent from 2014 to 422.4 million Swiss francs ($428 million), compared to the average forecast for 416 million francs in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Geberit, which gave preliminary figures in January , said it would offer shareholders a 2015 dividend of 8.40 francs per share, up 1.2 percent on 2014 but below a poll estimate for 8.52 francs.

$1 = 0.9869 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
