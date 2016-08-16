FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Geberit confident after beating forecasts in second quarter
#Switzerland Market Report
August 16, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

Geberit confident after beating forecasts in second quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Geberit said it was confident about dealing with a "challenging" construction market in the rest of 2016 as the Swiss toilet and plumbing supplies maker beat forecasts with a near 70 percent increase in net profit during its second quarter.

The Rapperswil-Jona-based company reported net profit of 166 million Swiss francs ($170.94 million) for the three months ended June 30, up from 97.9 million Swiss francs a year earlier, beating the 145 million francs forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The company said it expects acquisition- and currency-adjusted net sales to grow by around 5 percent for the full year 2016.

"The very good results achieved by the Geberit Group in the first six months are reason enough to be confident about a convincing performance for the full year 2016," said the company in a statement.

$1 = 0.9711 Swiss francs Reporting by John Revill

