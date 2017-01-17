Geberit reports 8.3 pct increase in sales for 2016

ZURICH, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Plumbing supplies and toilet maker Geberit said it had a "very strong" fourth quarter as the Swiss company on Tuesday reported a 8.3 percent rise in its annual sales.

Geberit, based in Rapperswil-Jona, said sales increased to 2.81 billion Swiss francs ($2.79 billion) from 2.59 billion francs a year earlier. The figure was marginally ahead of the average estimate of 2.79 billion francs in a Reuters poll.

When adjusted for currency fluctuations and the impact of acquisitions, Geberit's sales rose 6.4 percent, ahead of the 5 percent rate the company had targeted in October.