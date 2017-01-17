FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Geberit reports 8.3 pct increase in sales for 2016
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
January 17, 2017 / 6:08 AM / 7 months ago

Geberit reports 8.3 pct increase in sales for 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Plumbing supplies and toilet maker Geberit said it had a "very strong" fourth quarter as the Swiss company on Tuesday reported a 8.3 percent rise in its annual sales.

Geberit, based in Rapperswil-Jona, said sales increased to 2.81 billion Swiss francs ($2.79 billion) from 2.59 billion francs a year earlier. The figure was marginally ahead of the average estimate of 2.79 billion francs in a Reuters poll.

When adjusted for currency fluctuations and the impact of acquisitions, Geberit's sales rose 6.4 percent, ahead of the 5 percent rate the company had targeted in October.

$1 = 1.0078 Swiss francs Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.