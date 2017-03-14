Geberit announces share buyback after posting 30 pct profit rise

ZURICH, March 14 (Reuters) - Toilet and plumbing materials supplier Geberit reported a 30 percent increase in annual net profit on Tuesday and said it would launch a 450 million Swiss franc ($446.87 million) share buyback later this year.

Annual net profit rose to 548.2 million francs, from 422.4 million francs a year earlier, the Swiss company said, missing forecasts of 557 million francs in a Reuters poll.

The company had previously reported annual sales of 2.8 billion francs for 2017, 8.3 percent higher than a year earlier.