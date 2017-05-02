FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Geberit reports 2.1 pct rise in Q1 net profit
#Switzerland Market Report
May 2, 2017 / 5:08 AM / 4 months ago

Geberit reports 2.1 pct rise in Q1 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 2 (Reuters) - Shower toilet and plumbing supplies maker Geberit on Tuesday reported a 2.1 percent year-on-year rise in first quarter net profit, helped by what it said was a largely positive environment in the construction industry.

The Swiss company posted net profit of 153.4 million Swiss francs ($154.06 million) for the three months ended March 31, meeting analyst estimates of 153 million francs in a Reuters poll. It reported a figure of 150.3 million francs a year earlier.

Sales rose 2.6 percent to 737.1 million francs from 718.6 million francs a year earlier. Analysts had forecast a figure of 747 million francs.

$1 = 0.9957 Swiss francs Reporting by John Revill

