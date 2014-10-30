UPDATE 1-Geberit net income rises on demand from Germany

(Adds detail, shares)

ZURICH, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Swiss manufacturer Geberit posted a third-quarter net profit increase of nearly 11 percent on Thursday helped by its performance in top market Germany which offset falling demand elsewhere in Europe.

The maker of toilet and piping systems, which competes with Spain’s Roca and Germany’s Grohe, generates the majority of its sales in Europe where government austerity measures in some countries have curbed construction projects.

Geberit expects the downturn in Europe to flatten out in many places this year and said it was confident it could achieve “convincing” results for 2014 as demand in Germany, Switzerland and the United Kingdom remained positive in the third quarter.

Net income of 141 million Swiss francs ($147.29 million) topped the 136 million forecast by analysts on average in a Reuters poll.

Sales rose three percent to 612.7 million francs in the third quarter.

Shares in the company were expected to open 1 percent higher, according to pre-market indications from bank Julius Baer.

The company said it still expected to achieve currency-adjusted sales growth at the upper end of its target range of 4-6 percent for 2014.

Geberit said this month it would buy Nordic ceramics maker Sanitec Corp in a deal to expand its range of products to include toilets, basins, bathtubs and bidets and extend its lead in revenues over European rivals.