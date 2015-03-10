FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Geberit hikes dividend on forecast-beating Q4 profit
March 10, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 3 years ago

Geberit hikes dividend on forecast-beating Q4 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 10 (Reuters) - Swiss sanitary equipment maker Geberit said it will increase its dividend as improved prices, cost management and sales in the past year helped it post forecast-beating fourth-quarter net profit.

The maker of toilet flushing systems said net profit in the fourth quarter rose to 84.9 million Swiss francs ($85.8 million), compared with the average forecast for 71.8 million francs in a Reuters poll.

For the full year, Geberit said earnings before interest and tax rose by 13 percent to 576.9 million francs, and the EBIT margin reached a new record of 24 percent, up from 22.3 percent in the year-earlier period.

Geberit proposed a dividend of 8.30 francs per share, an increase of 10.7 percent over the previous year. ($1 = 0.9897 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Edward Taylor; Editing by Keith Weir)

