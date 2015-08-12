FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Geberit Q2 profit falls 25 pct
#Switzerland Market Report
August 12, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

Geberit Q2 profit falls 25 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Swiss sanitary equipment maker Geberit’s second-quarter net profit fell 25 percent to 97.9 million Swiss francs ($99.4 million) as the strong Swiss franc and lower margins from a business it bought this year hurt results.

Sales rose to 670.9 million francs in the quarter from 535 million francs after it bought Nordic ceramics maker Sanitec in February, it said on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected on average net income of 98.3 million on sales of 691 million.

Geberit said it has been giving its Swiss customers a 10 percent rebate on its products to help offset a sharply stronger franc after Switzerland’s central bank removed a cap on the currency against the euro in January.

“The currency rebate of 10 percent in the Swiss market in connection with the strong Swiss franc, negative currency effects, higher personnel and pension costs as well as the generally lower margins of the Sanitec business had a negative impact,” the company said in its statement.

Geberit said the construction industry for the rest of the year would remain “challenging”, with volumes in Europe contracting and public construction in North America “not pointing to a recovery.”

It added that China was showing a “significant downward trend.” (Reporting by John Miller, editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

