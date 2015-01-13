UPDATE 1-Switzerland's Geberit ekes out fourth-quarter sales growth

* Q4 sales rise 1.9 pct to 535 mln Sfr

* Just below f‘cast for 548 mln Sfr

* U.S. and Asia sales help to offset flat Europe (Adds detail)

ZURICH, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Swiss sanitary equipment maker Geberit posted a rise in fourth-quarter sales roughly in line with analysts’ estimates after growth in America and Asia helped to offset flat sales in Europe.

A slowdown in construction in Europe, Geberit’s biggest market, and a strong Swiss franc has hampered the manufacturer of toilet flushing systems.

Sales rose 1.9 percent year on year in Swiss franc terms to 535 million francs ($526.89 million), roughly in line with analysts’ average estimate of 548 million francs in a Reuters poll.

Sales in Europe dipped 0.3 percent in the final quarter of 2014 to 476 million francs, due in part to weaker demand in Germany. The group’s second-largest market, America, and all other regions reported a rise in sales in the last three months of the year.

Growth in volumes over 2014, combined with a below-average increase in materials costs, are set to have a positive effect on the operating cashflow margin, which is expected to be 26-27 percent for the full year, Geberit said in a statement.

The company is due to report full 2014 results on March 10. ($1 = 1.0154 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by David Goodman)