FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Switzerland's Geberit ekes out fourth-quarter sales growth
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 13, 2015 / 7:42 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Switzerland's Geberit ekes out fourth-quarter sales growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q4 sales rise 1.9 pct to 535 mln Sfr

* Just below f‘cast for 548 mln Sfr

* U.S. and Asia sales help to offset flat Europe (Adds detail)

ZURICH, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Swiss sanitary equipment maker Geberit posted a rise in fourth-quarter sales roughly in line with analysts’ estimates after growth in America and Asia helped to offset flat sales in Europe.

A slowdown in construction in Europe, Geberit’s biggest market, and a strong Swiss franc has hampered the manufacturer of toilet flushing systems.

Sales rose 1.9 percent year on year in Swiss franc terms to 535 million francs ($526.89 million), roughly in line with analysts’ average estimate of 548 million francs in a Reuters poll.

Sales in Europe dipped 0.3 percent in the final quarter of 2014 to 476 million francs, due in part to weaker demand in Germany. The group’s second-largest market, America, and all other regions reported a rise in sales in the last three months of the year.

Growth in volumes over 2014, combined with a below-average increase in materials costs, are set to have a positive effect on the operating cashflow margin, which is expected to be 26-27 percent for the full year, Geberit said in a statement.

The company is due to report full 2014 results on March 10. ($1 = 1.0154 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.