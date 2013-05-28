FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GE Capital Canada Funding Co sells C$1.25 bln notes in 2 parts
May 28, 2013 / 7:01 PM / in 4 years

GE Capital Canada Funding Co sells C$1.25 bln notes in 2 parts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - GE Capital Canada Funding Co on Tuesday sold C$1.25 billion ($1.2 billion) of notes in a two-part sale, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The sale included C$250 million ($240 million) of two-year floating-rate notes due June 1, 2015.

The notes were priced at par to yield 27 basis points over the Canadian Dealer Offered Rate.

The sale also included C$1.0 billion ($962 million) of five-year notes due May 31, 2018.

The 2.42 percent notes were priced at 99.995 to yield 2.421 percent or 95 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark

The notes are guaranteed by General Electric Capital Corp .

The joint lead managers on the sale were the investment dealer arms of Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank and Bank of Montreal.

