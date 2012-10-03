FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-GECC sells $825 mln in notes
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-GECC sells $825 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - General Electric Capital Corp on
Tuesday sold $825 million of global senior unsecured notes, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $250 million. 
    Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, UBS and Wells
Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: GECC

AMT $825 MLN    COUPON 4.875 PCT   MATURITY    10/15/2052   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   01/15/2013 
MOODY'S A1      YIELD 4.875 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/10/2012   
S&P AA-PLUS     SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.