GE Capital wins dismissal of lawsuit over Petters Ponzi scheme
August 6, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

GE Capital wins dismissal of lawsuit over Petters Ponzi scheme

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by investment firm Ritchie Capital Management alleging that it lost $157 million because General Electric Capital Corp helped convicted businessman Tom Petters hide a $3.65 billion Ponzi scheme.

In an order on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan said Ritchie had not shown that GE Capital directly caused the firm’s losses or committed overt acts to aid the fraud. GE Capital, a unit of General Electric Co, was represented by Latham & Watkins.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KSKv6t

