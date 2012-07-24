France's Gecina to sell logistics assets to Blackstone

PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) - French real estate company Gecina said on Tuesday that it had agreed to sell a portfolio of 28 logistics assets to private equity firm Blackstone for almost 203 million euros ($245.97 million), unloading almost all of its logistics portfolio.

Gecina said the purchase price represented a 13.9 percent discount compared with the assets’ valuation at the end of 2011.

Gecina said the deal, which leaves it with two “non-significant” assets, represented a “decisive step” in realigning its portfolio.