Gecina shareholders Blackstone, Ivanhoe push for board seats
February 6, 2014 / 5:21 PM / 4 years ago

Gecina shareholders Blackstone, Ivanhoe push for board seats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - French property group Gecina said on Thursday that its stakeholders Blackstone and Ivanhoe Cambridge had requested they be allowed to appoint board members to reflect their 22.98 percent interest in the firm.

Gecina said it had been informed that a statement of intent was filed with France’s securities regulator by Eliseo Finance, a vehicle controlled by the U.S. investment firm Blackstone and the Canadian property manager Ivanhoe Cambridge.

The request was for the appointment of “a number of directors in proportion to this interest,” Gecina said.

“Gecina’s Board of Directors will consider the next steps to be taken further to this request,” the company wrote in a statement.

Blackstone and Ivanhoe Cambridge acquired their stake last month following a ruling by a Luxembourg court which awarded them an equity stake in exchange for debt. (Reporting By Alexandria Sage; Editing by Andrew Callus)

