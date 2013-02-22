FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gecina sees net income stable in 2013
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 22, 2013 / 6:37 AM / 5 years ago

Gecina sees net income stable in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - French real estate investment trust Gecina forecast its net recurring income would remain stable this year after it stayed flat last year, exceeding the company’s target.

France’s biggest renter of offices said net recurring income grew 0.2 percent to 308.6 million euros in 2012, above its forecast for a 2 percent drop, while gross rentals fell 5.7 percent to 596 million euros, it said in a statement on Friday.

Analysts expected gross rentals at 586 million euros and recurring net income of 273 million euros, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus. (Reporting by Alice Cannet, editing Dominique Vidalon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.