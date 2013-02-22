Gecina sees net income stable in 2013

PARIS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - French real estate investment trust Gecina forecast its net recurring income would remain stable this year after it stayed flat last year, exceeding the company’s target.

France’s biggest renter of offices said net recurring income grew 0.2 percent to 308.6 million euros in 2012, above its forecast for a 2 percent drop, while gross rentals fell 5.7 percent to 596 million euros, it said in a statement on Friday.

Analysts expected gross rentals at 586 million euros and recurring net income of 273 million euros, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus. (Reporting by Alice Cannet, editing Dominique Vidalon)