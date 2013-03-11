FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blackstone buys more of Gecina's debt - paper
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 11, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

Blackstone buys more of Gecina's debt - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Acquires 160 mln euros with Quebec pension fund-paper

* Seen raising likelihood of taking equity stake

* Blackstone, Gecina unavailable for comment

PARIS, March 11 (Reuters) - Investment group Blackstone has increased its holdings of Gecina’s debt, French newspaper Les Echos reported, potentially paving the way to taking an equity stake in the French real estate group.

Gecina has been under the spotlight since two Spanish investment companies - Alteco and MAG Import - owning 31 percent of the real estate company filed for bankruptcy in October.

Blackstone has bought 160 million euros ($207.7 million) in Gecina bank loans in partnership with Quebec’s public pension fund, the report said, citing unnamed sources. The funds own around 1 billion euros out of 1.6 billion in outstanding debt, it said, raising the chances they will convert some into shares.

Blackstone and Gecina were not immediately available for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.