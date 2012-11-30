UPDATE 1-Exane sells shares in property group Gecina -sources

* Sale follows bankruptcy by key Spanish shareholders (Adds background, details)

PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Exane BNP Paribas has sold 1.5 percent of French property group Gecina at 84.29 euros per share for a total of about 72 million euros ($93.44 million) on behalf of Spain’s Grupo Prasa, market sources said on Friday.

Gecina has been under the spotlight since two Spanish investment companies - Alteco and MAG Import - that own 31 percent of the French real estate group, filed for bankruptcy in October.

Its shares were more than three percent lower at 1504 GMT.

They have climbed about 13 percent since mid-October on expectations of a buyer for the Spanish companies’ stake.

Earlier this month, French business daily Les Echos reported that private equity company Blackstone could take a stake in Gecina.