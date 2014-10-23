FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gecina raises FY recurring net income group share guidance
#Financials
October 23, 2014 / 5:57 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Gecina raises FY recurring net income group share guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Gecina SA :

* Gross rental income at Sept 30 of 432.3 million euros, down 1.8 pct

* Recucurring net income group share at Sept 30 of 244.2 million euros, down 1.5 pct

* Raises FY recurring net income group share guidance

* Sees increase in FY recurring net income group share; previous guidance stable

* Confirms target of 600 million euros of disposals and almost 300 million euros of investments in FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

