China's Geely hits auto export target early
#Chinese Labor Unrest
October 31, 2012 / 8:51 PM / 5 years ago

China's Geely hits auto export target early

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - China’s Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd is expected to announce later on Thursday that it has achieved its annual vehicle export objective early, selling 81,000 cars outside China in the first 10 months, according to a press release viewed by Reuters.

Geely, which had targeted full-year export sales of 80,000 cars, now says it may sell as many as 100,000 cars outside China this year.

Geely, which owns Sweden’s Volvo Car Corp, sold about 38,000 vehicles overseas last year.

Earlier this year, Geely and Volvo Chairman Li Shufu told Reuters, “My vision is to sell outside China the same number of cars we sell within China.”

Geely at the time projected full-year domestic sales in China of nearly 400,000 cars. (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
