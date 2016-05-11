FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Geely names four banks for Green bond debut
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 11, 2016 / 3:11 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Geely names four banks for Green bond debut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects name of issuer to Zhejiang Geely Holding Group)

By Frances Yoon

HONG KONG, May 11 (IFR) - Chinese carmaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of China, Barclays and Societe Generale for a debut offering of Green bonds.

The issuer is targeting a Reg S US dollar issue of five years and may announce the mandate as early as tomorrow, according to people familiar with its plans.

Geely’s Green debut comes after Hyundai became the first carmaker globally to issue conventional US dollar Green bonds in March.

Hyundai Capital Services (Baa1/A-/BBB+), the Korea-based auto-financing and leasing arm of the Hyundai conglomerate, which is the umbrella group for Hyundai and Kia Motors, issued a $500 million five-year bond to fund environmentally friendly businesses.

Geely, which also owns Sweden’s Volvo brand, has set a target of 90 percent of its sales to be so-called new-energy vehicles by 2020 - a reference to battery powered and hybrid cars.

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group and four other Chinese issuers have registered to issue offshore bonds in foreign currency, according to a statement on Monday from the National Development and Reform Commission.

Geely intends to issue the bonds through an offshore entity, NDRC said. The registration was filed on April 13. (Reporting By Frances Yoon; Editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.