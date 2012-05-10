Geely says April auto sales up 4.8 pct yr/yr

HONG KONG, May 10 (Reuters) - Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd , a Chinese car maker, said on Thursday that sales rose 4.8 percent in April from a year earlier to 36,582 vehicles.

For the first four months, sales climbed 1.6 percent to 155,078 vehicles, or 33.7 percent of its full-year target of 460,000 cars, Geely said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

It added that April sales of its Emgrand, Englon and GLEagle brands totalled 9,974, 11,750 and 14,858 vehicles, respectively. (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Ryan Woo)