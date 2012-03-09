Geely says Feb car sales volume up 22.9 pct yr/yr

HONG KONG, March 9 (Reuters) - Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, a Chinese private car maker, said on Friday that sales rose 22.9 percent in February from the same month last year to 39,096 cars.

For the first two months, sales totalled 77,196 cars, similar to the level achieved a year earlier, Geely said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Sales volumes under the “Emgrand” brand jumped 64 percent to 23,917 cars in January to February. But “Englon” and “GLEagle” fell 7 percent and 21 percent to 24,859 and 28,420, respectively, the company added. (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)