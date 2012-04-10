FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Geely says March car sales volume up 2.6 pct yr/yr
April 10, 2012 / 9:35 AM / 6 years ago

Geely says March car sales volume up 2.6 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 10 (Reuters) - Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, a Chinese car maker, said on Tuesday that sales rose 2.6 percent in March from a year earlier to 41,300 vehicles.

For the first three months, sales totalled 118,496 vehicles, up 0.7 percent from a year earlier, achieving 25.8 percent of its full-year sales target of 460,000 cars, Geely said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

It added that sales of its Emgrand, Englon and GLEagle brands totalled 12,622, 13,773 and 14,905 cars, respectively. (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)

