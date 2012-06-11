FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Geely says May auto sales up 5.5 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
June 11, 2012 / 9:06 AM / 5 years ago

China's Geely says May auto sales up 5.5 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 11 (Reuters) - Chinese car maker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said on Monday that sales rose 5.5 percent in May from a year earlier to 32,817 vehicles.

For the first five months, sales climbed 2.3 percent to 187,895 vehicles, or 40.8 percent of its full-year target of 460,000 cars, Geely said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

It added that April sales of its Emgrand, Englon and GLEagle brands totalled 10,268 units, 11,555 units and 10,994 units, respectively.

Ahead of the announcement, Geely’s Hong Kong-listed shares closed up 4 percent on Monday, beating a 2.4 percent gain for the benchmark index (Reporting By Raymond Leung; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.