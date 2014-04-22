China's Geely sees no impact from probe into director

HONG KONG, April 22 (Reuters) - Chinese car maker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday an investigation into one of its independent non-executive directors, Song Lin, would not have a material adverse impact on the business.

Lin, who is under investigation by Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China, has not been involved in the daily operation and management of the company, Geely said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Tuesday morning.

For full statement please click (link.reuters.com/sur68v)

Song Lin is suspected of a serious violation of discipline, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a one-line statement on Thursday. Violating discipline is official jargon for corrupt activities. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)