5 months ago
CORRECTED-Geely's Volvo says laboratory on fire, production unaffected
March 28, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 5 months ago

CORRECTED-Geely's Volvo says laboratory on fire, production unaffected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects quote in third paragraph to "no" from "now".)

STOCKHOLM, March 28 (Reuters) - A fire broke out on Tuesday in a building housing an auto battery laboratory at Geely-owned Volvo Car Group's plant in Gothenburg, in western Sweden, the company said.

Volvo Cars said the blaze was under control, but 150 employees had to be evacuated from the laboratory and surrounding buildings.

"There is no impact on the production from the fire," a spokesperson said.

This is the second fire at Volvo Car's Gothenburg plant in less than two months. In early February, another building, housing a test facility, caught fire.

Reporting by Johan Sennero; editing by Niklas Pollard

