FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Geely, Volvo to jointly set up R&D centre in Sweden
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 20, 2013 / 8:01 AM / 5 years ago

Geely, Volvo to jointly set up R&D centre in Sweden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Geely Holding said on Wednesday it and Volvo Cars Cooperation will jointly set up a research and development centre in Sweden to develop vehicle platforms and other key components.

Geely, which is the owner of Volvo and Geely Auto, also said it will continue to improve its product quality and learn from Volvo.

”However, the sharing of knowledge and technology has to be done without jeopardising brand integrity and individual product development. We believe a stand-alone, yet joint R&D Centre, with a focused approach, is the best way to achieve this,“ says Li Shufu,” Chairman Li Shufu said in a statement. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing and Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.