FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Geely's Volvo Cars says has no immediate plans for IPO
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
December 14, 2016 / 7:02 AM / 8 months ago

Geely's Volvo Cars says has no immediate plans for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Geely-owned Volvo Car Group said on Wednesday it had no immediate plans for an initial public offering following a media report the carmaker was considering a listing next year.

Swedish business daily Dagens Industri reported, citing unnamed sources, that Volvo Cars, owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., could decide this year on whether to go public in 2017.

"We have no immediate plans for an IPO. This is a question for our owner," a Volvo Cars spokesman said in an emailed statement to Reuters. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.