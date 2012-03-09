FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Geely Automobile says technology transfer deal signed with Volvo
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 9, 2012 / 8:42 AM / 6 years ago

Geely Automobile says technology transfer deal signed with Volvo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 9 (Reuters) - Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said on Friday that its parent Zhejiang Geely Holding has signed an agreement to share technology with Volvo Car, a company it controls.

It said the deal included joint development of high performance and green engines, light-weight and environmentally friendly small car platforms, as well as joint development of shared powertrain technology for electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Zhejiang Geely took over Volvo from Ford Motor Co in August 2010, marking China’s largest overseas auto acquisition and reflecting the country’s rapid rise in the auto world. .

Volvo is waiting for Chinese government approval to build a greenfield manufacturing plant in the southwestern city of Chengdu. The plant will also produce a new brand jointly developed by Volvo and Geely. (Reporting By Alison Leung; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Chris Lewis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.