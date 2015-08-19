Geely's Volvo Car Group H1 profit rises as Europe gives boost

STOCKHOLM, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Geely-owned carmaker Volvo Car Group said on Wednesday its operating profit rose 71 percent in the first half of the year as strong demand in Europe offset slower development in its other main markets, China and North America.

The Sweden-based company, bought by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. from Ford Motor Co. in 2010, said first half operating earnings rose to 1.66 billion Swedish crowns ($194.66 million) from 968 million a year earlier.

“We have been implementing a transformation plan since 2010 and this financial result demonstrates that we continue to be on the right track,” Volvo Chief Executive Hakan Samuelsson said in a statement.

“For the full year we expect a substantial increase in profits.”

Revenues at the group, one of Sweden’s biggest employers though a minnow in a global auto industry dominated by bigger players in Japan, the United States and Germany, rose to 75.2 billion crowns from a year-ago 67.0 billion.

The year-ago figures for both earnings and revenues were restated to reflect Volvo’s consolidation of industrial entities in China at the turn of the year.

Volvo is banking on strong growth in China to generate the volumes needed to foot the bill for billions of dollars of investment in new models, but also needs growth elsewhere to meet a goal of nearly doubling sales to 800,000 cars in 2020.

Concerns over slowing growth and share price turmoil have clouded the outlook for China in recent months, raising questions about the scope for further booming expansion in the world’s biggest auto market. ($1 = 8.5275 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)