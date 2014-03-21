FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volvo Cars overcomes weak first half to post robust 2013 profit
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
March 21, 2014 / 5:01 AM / 4 years ago

Volvo Cars overcomes weak first half to post robust 2013 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 21 (Reuters) - Geely-owned carmaker Volvo Car Group returned to a solid profit in 2013 as firming sales, above all in China, and a firm lid on costs helped it overcome a weak start to last year and turn its back on a dismal 2012, its results showed on Friday.

The Gothenburg-based company said 2013 operating earnings rose to 1.92 billion Swedish crowns ($301.9 million) from 66 million in 2012, a year in which one-off gains from the sale of technology to its parent helped keep the carmaker in the black.

The sharp rise in earnings came despite Volvo, bought by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. from Ford Motor Co. in 2010, having posted a 577 million loss in the first half and full-year revenues edging lower to 122.25 billion crowns from 124.55 billion. ($1 = 6.3591 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.