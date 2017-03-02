FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Geely's Volvo says sales rise 5.7 pct yr/yr in February
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 2, 2017 / 8:54 AM / 6 months ago

Geely's Volvo says sales rise 5.7 pct yr/yr in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 2 (Reuters) - Geely-owned Volvo Car Group said on Thursday its sales rose 5.7 percent year-on year in February as growth in Europe and Asia offset a double-digit decline in the United States.

* Volvo Cars reports global sales growth of 5.7 pct in February

* Says total sales for the month amounted to 36,515 cars, compared to 34,552 cars a year earlier

* Says sales rose 5.1 pct in EMEA in February and 19.4 pct in Asia/Pacific

* Says U.S. sales fell 11.6 pct in February Source text: bit.ly/2lgbwea (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

